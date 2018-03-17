GIF

I love a good Cities: Skylines build, and this cinematic flythrough of a recreation of the Federal Territory of Putrajaya in Malaysia is something special to see. There’s real care taken by the creator, Gilbert Plays, to make something that models the feeling of an actual city. While I’m no expert on Putrajaya (and so therefore cannot vouch for how accurate it is), there’s a real effort being put in here to create little clusters of city and business that give it that lived-in-yet-designed feeling.