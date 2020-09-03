ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Kotaku East

A Look At Tokyo Without Tourists

Brian Ashcraft
tokyo
tokyoshinjukuasakusakotakueastcovid-19
Screenshot: Shinichi
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Typically, parts of Tokyo are overrun with tourists. These are not typical times.

Because of covid-19, Japan has closed the country to tourists (until this month, it has also closed the country to foreign residents and even made it exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, for permanent residents to leave and then re-enter the country).

While the number of novel coronavirus continues to decline and increasingly people are going out, the restrictions have led to a 99.9 percent drop in tourism, putting a hard stop on the number of visitors checking out the sights to near nil.

YouTuber Shinichi (via Oona McGree at SoraNews) has documented what Tokyo tourist hotspots Shinjuku and Asakusa look like without the tourists. If you’ve ever been to either, you’ll probably be surprised to see them so empty!

Shinchi visited Shinjuku during a national holiday, so it should’ve been especially crowded—but was not.

