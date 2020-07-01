Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastChina

A Live-Action Evangelion Movie Could Look Like This

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:evangelion
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
This is not a live-action Evangelion movie. I repeat. It’s not. Rather, this is an ad for an OPPO Ace 2 smartphone that’s been emblazoned with Eva.

The CG is quite good and has a Shin Godzilla vibe. This does show that, yes, a live-action Evangelion movie could be possible.

Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Illustration for article titled A Live-Action iEvangelion/i Movie Could Look Like This
Screenshot: OPPO
Watch the full spot below.

But whether or not creator Hideki Anno actually greenlights one (or has the time to!) or whether the ultimate adaptation is any good is another matter. 

