A Live-Action Evangelion Movie Could Look Like This

This is not a live-action Evangelion movie. I repeat. It’s not. Rather, this is an ad for an OPPO Ace 2 smartphone that’s been emblazoned with Eva.



The CG is quite good and has a Shin Godzilla vibe. This does show that, yes, a live-action Evangelion movie could be possible.

Watch the full spot below.



But whether or not creator Hideki Anno actually greenlights one (or has the time to!) or whether the ultimate adaptation is any good is another matter.