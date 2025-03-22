A Great New City-Builder, A Terrific New Zombie Shooter, And More Of The Week's Recommendations And Opinions

There are so many degrees of scope when it comes to the city building format. The genre, that first flourished in the early ‘90s with SimCity 2000 has consistently delivered intricate excellence, with series like Tropico, Frostpunk and Anno, building to the triumph of 2015's Cities: Skylines. But it’s also offered more esoteric takes, with the brilliant Surviving Mars, Before We Leave, and Dorfromantik. But you know what they all lack? A magic light being with a story to tell. So welcome Dawnfolk, a glorious distilling of the genre that streamlines and simplifies, while weaving its own spellbinding narrative. - John Walker Read More