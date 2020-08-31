A Fresh Take On The Legend Of Zelda

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Anu Chouhan is an illustrator and character artist from Canada working in the video game business.
While I’ll be posting a whole range of her work below, it’s this Zelda stuff up top that’s got me particularly smitten: it’s a depiction of Nintendo’s series as an ancient Indian Epic, inspired by the Vedic and Mauryan eras of the country’s history.
You can see more of Anu’s stuff at her Instagram and personal site.
DISCUSSION
There’s no reason why nintendo couldn’t take inspiration from these designs.