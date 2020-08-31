A Fresh Take On The Legend Of Zelda

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Anu Chouhan is an illustrator and character artist from Canada working in the video game business.



While I’ll be posting a whole range of her work below, it’s this Zelda stuff up top that’s got me particularly smitten: it’s a depiction of Nintendo’s series as an ancient Indian Epic, inspired by the Vedic and Mauryan eras of the country’s history.

You can see more of Anu’s stuff at her Instagram and personal site.

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan

Illustration : Anu Chouhan