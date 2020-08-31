ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Fine Art

A Fresh Take On The Legend Of Zelda

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Anu Chouhan is an illustrator and character artist from Canada working in the video game business.

While I’ll be posting a whole range of her work below, it’s this Zelda stuff up top that’s got me particularly smitten: it’s a depiction of Nintendo’s series as an ancient Indian Epic, inspired by the Vedic and Mauryan eras of the country’s history.

You can see more of Anu’s stuff at her Instagram and personal site.

Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Illustration for article titled A Fresh Take On iThe Legend Of Zelda/i
Illustration: Anu Chouhan
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

remytronprime
Remytron_Prime

There’s no reason why nintendo couldn’t take inspiration from these designs.