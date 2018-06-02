A very creative person has recreated Firelink Shrine from Dark Souls within Lego Worlds. I dare you to name a more iconic duo.



Lego Worlds is a big, sprawling building game where you play with digital Legos, collect more Legos, and generally just have the most amazing time of your entire crafty life. Dark Souls is, similarly, sprawling and creative. So it makes a little bit of sense to me that it would be possible to at least create some of the architecture and feel of Dark Souls within a big ole Lego world.



In the Reddit post about the video, creator MythicMarty explained a little bit about the process of getting Hidetaka Miyazaki’s masterwork crammed into Lego Worlds. While the geometry and combat are well within the capabilities of Lego Worlds, the user interface and sound effects are all carefully laid over the video in After Effects, melding our ideal Dark Souls with our brick smashing fantasies.



I’ve seen a lot of Dark Souls fan work. It’s generally pretty good, but at this point I experience some real fatigue when I find out that someone has, yet again, made something from Dark Souls in some other video game. But I have to admit that when something is as well-crafted as this video, my love for fan works shoots up again. I mean, this is good, and it’s a great reminder that dedicated fans really do elevate a work in many important ways.



Now I’m just waiting to see how the creator represents the Gaping Dragon.

