A Droid On A Mission

Zack Zwiezen
This week on (the first!) Snapshots, we have a Deathclaw chilling on a roof, a sad turtle, Batman going to heaven, a tiny little droid on a mission and more!

I really love the Uncharted 4 screenshot. It doesn’t even look like it’s from Uncharted, instead, it looks like a screen from an indie horror game or something. Also, those skies in Red Dead Redemption II sure are pretty.

(For those wondering what this is, Snapshots is a round up of some of the best and coolest screenshots from the past week. More info at the end of this post.)

Fallout 76
Screenshot: @Tirannie12 (Twitter)
Star Wars Battlefront II
Screenshot: @DotPone (Twitter)
Uncharted 4
Screenshot: @Senua_s (Twitter)
Days Gone
Screenshot: @Chris2551 (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @azuazu1202luna (Twitter)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
The Division 2
Screenshot: @Rreecar (Twitter)
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @RobRagiel (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @supersonicvp (Twitter)
Good luck little droid. I love you and will wait for you.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games. If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

