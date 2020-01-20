A Droid On A Mission

This week on (the first!) Snapshots, we have a Deathclaw chilling on a roof, a sad turtle, Batman going to heaven, a tiny little droid on a mission and more!



I really love the Uncharted 4 screenshot. It doesn’t even look like it’s from Uncharted, instead, it looks like a screen from an indie horror game or something. Also, those skies in Red Dead Redemption II sure are pretty.

(For those wondering what this is, Snapshots is a round up of some of the best and coolest screenshots from the past week. More info at the end of this post.)

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @Tirannie12 ( Twitter

Star Wars Battlefront II Screenshot : @DotPone ( Twitter

Uncharted 4 Screenshot : @Senua_s ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @Chris2551 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @azuazu1202luna ( Twitter

Batman: Arkham Knight Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @Rreecar ( Twitter

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @RobRagiel ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @supersonicvp ( Twitter

Good luck little droid. I love you and will wait for you.