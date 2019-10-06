I performed a dramatic reading of the names of 400 guns from Destiny 2. Why did I do this? Well, one reason would be, “Why not?”

With the release of the Shadowkeep expansion, I started the game afresh in solidarity with my friends, who are playing the free-to-play New Light mode. So I haven’t progressed far into the game, and I haven’t accumulated much loot. However, I possess an urgent need to create content.

Therefore: I read a lot of gun names. For you! (Also, for me. It was fun.)

Bungie, if you’re listening: consider this my audition for the role of Gunfather in Destiny 3.

