Kotaku EastJapan

A Device To (Maybe) Help You Get Out Of Zoom Meetings

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japankotakueast
Gif: MUDA-ZUKURI /Wasted Creation /
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
With people at home, enough more of our lives have gone online. In Japan, on-nomi, short for “online drinking parties,” are a way for people to gather in Zoom and drink. But what if you are ready to log out? This gag device might help. Maybe not!

This is being referred to as an online nomikai kinkyuu dasshutsu machine or “online drinking party urgent escape machine.” You can see how it works below.

While some people participating in online drinking parties might feel hesitant to clock out, of course, this is just a gag product and part of a muda or “pointless” product line—but it’s one that costs 4,180 yen ($39.11)!

I’m not sure if others would be fooled, but I am amused that this exists. 

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

