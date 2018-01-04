Sangsoo Jeong is an artist working at Chinese gaming giant NetEase, and the pieces you’re about to see are some of the best character design we’ve ever featured on Fine Art.



They’re for a concept he was working on from 2015-17, and are just...ungh, just look at them. I wish Final Fantasy XV could have looked like this instead of Zoolander.

You can see of Jeong’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.