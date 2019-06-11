E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Cadence of Hyrule, which will be available on June 13 for Switch, is a crossover of The Legend of Zelda and the hit indie game Crypt of the NecroDancer. Playing as Link or Zelda, you’ll dance through Hyrule, slashing enemies and solving puzzles to the beat of up-tempo remixed Zelda tunes.

I got to play it in advance of E3, and we’ve put together this video for you so you can learn a bit more about how Cadence works. Like NecroDancer, it’s a pretty tricky game, so get your listening ears ready for this Thursday.