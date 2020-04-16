A Banner Fit For Highlight Reel

Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Chris Person
Filed to:Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Mount & Blade II: BannerlordKotaku CoreFinal Fantasy VII Remakeanimal crossingkotakucore
Today on Highlight Reel we have lordly banners, Animal Crossing plays, Final Fantasy VII Remake glitches, and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

