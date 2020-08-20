Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

$9,000 Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:ninja
ninjaninjaskotakueastjapan
3
1
Illustration for article titled $9,000 Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan
Screenshot: CBC News
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

On August 17 at 1:30 am, the alarm at the Ninja Museum of Igaryu in Mie, Japan went off.

Advertisement

CBC News reports that the door to the office had been broken into and a safe with two days worth of proceeds totaling over 1 million yen ($9,400) had been stolen. The safe is said to weigh over 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

Illustration for article titled $9,000 Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan
Screenshot: CBC News
Advertisement

“It happened in an instant,” the museum’s director Chikako Nakano told CBC News.

Illustration for article titled $9,000 Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan
Screenshot: CBC News
G/O Media may get a commission
Topshop Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts

The security camera only captured a few minutes of footage of the alleged thieves breaking into the office and carrying off the safe.

Thanks, Humanoid History!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Pokimane's Apology Video Splits Twitch Streamers And YouTubers

Flight Simulator Creates Terrifying Citadel In Melbourne, Turns Buckingham Palace Into Apartments

After Eight Days Of Trying, Popular Streamer TimTheTatman Finally Wins A Single Fall Guys Match

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Is The Next Call Of Duty

DISCUSSION

phantompete
Forever Pending Approval

I know this is real life, but somehow I can’t help but pity the thieves expecting them to meet a horrible fate if they don’t get caught by the police or turn themselves in first.