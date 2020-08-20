$9,000 Stolen From Ninja Museum In Japan

Screenshot : CBC News

On August 17 at 1:30 am , the alarm at the Ninja Museum of Igaryu in Mie, Japan went off.



CBC News reports that t he door to the office had been broken into and a safe with two days worth of proceeds totaling over 1 million yen ($9,400) had been stolen. The safe is said to weigh over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) .

“It happened in an instant,” the museum’s director Chikako Nakano told CBC News.



The security camera only captured a few minutes of footage of the alleged thieves breaking into the office and carrying off the safe.

