8BitDo's New Arcade Stick Is Quite Charming

The fine folks at 8BitDo sure know how to put together attractive controllers. This is their new arcade stick for the PC and Nintendo Switch. It’s super-moddable, supports wired and Bluetooth connections, has easy button mapping, and even has a turbo function. All that tech, yet it still looks like a time traveller from the NES days.

The $90 8BitDo arcade stick is built for PC or Switch fighting game fans who want ultimate control over their controller. If they want to tear it open and replace all the parts, they can do that. If they want to download some software and remap everything, fine, get on in there. The universal mounting plate supports Sanwa, Seimitsu, Happ, and IL stick bits.

It caters for folks who might need to switch the stick from left to right analog functionality. There’s a switch for that. One of a couple switches, the other swapping between Nintendo Switch input and PC input.

I play quite a few fighting games on my PC, but I already have a go-to arcade stick. I don’t play many fighting games on my Switch. The 8BitDo Arcade Stick might not be for me.

Then again, it’s very pretty. Decisions, decisions.