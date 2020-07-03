Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
6 Cool Half-Life: Alyx Mods You Can Download Now

Alan Torres
Filed to:Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: AlyxHalf-LifeKotaku Core
The Half-Life: Alyx toolkit has only been out for a matter of weeks, yet creative gamers have already treated fellow fans to a variety of interesting and fun mods. From Bowling to horrific mini-campaigns, here is just a glimpse at the mods currently available for this juggernaut of a VR game.

For both newcomers to this landmark adventure and those of you who’ve set it aside after beating the campaign, these mods provide a compelling new reason to don those gravity gloves once again.

Mods featured:

Alan Torres is a freelance Video Producer and Headcrab Exterminator. Follow him on Twitter or find him on YouTube.

