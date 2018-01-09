One of these is a photo of cosplayer Shirogane-sama, as Nier: Automata’s 2B. The other is a 3D model made from scratch by artist Chauliac Romain.



Both images look equal parts real and too real for their own reasons. And if you haven’t been able to tell which is which from the watermark on one of the images, the cosplay is on the left while the 3D model is on the right.

We’ve featured Shirogane on the site before, with her incredible Persona 5 effort in 2017. Romain, meanwhile, is an artist based in France. You can see more of his work at his Gumroad and ArtStation pages.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.