$35,000 Could Win You This BTS Chicken McNugget Shaped Like An Among Us Crewmate

If you look closely, the weird ridges on the nugget spell out, “Jimin was here.” Image : Innersloth / Kotaku

Today, in a weird confluence of internet mega-fandoms: There is a chicken nugget from the McDonald’s BTS meal shaped like an Among Us crewmate up for bid on Ebay for more than $34,000 whole-ass American dollars.



That’s it. That’s all I got in the face of this overwhelming evidence that the human race are simultaneously the most beautiful and the silliest creatures on this planet.



If you want the nugget for yourself, expect to put up at least $ 34,443.43 as you bid against 28 others also vying for the piece of extruded chicken meat that is, somewhat disturbingly, listed as “Used.” Then again, you’d likely get it cheaper as most of the bids probably aren’t real. Shout out to the person who withdrew their bid for $69,420.00. Not sure what’s up with that oddly specific bid amount though. I wonder if it’s an ARMY thing or some Among Us meme? I guess we’ll never know.

And it’s still a better investment than an NFT.

