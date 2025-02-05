30+ WB Movies Are Now Free On YouTube, Including One Of The Worst Films Ever Made

Since the start of the year, Warner Bros. has been quietly uploading full movies to its YouTube channel, letting anyone watch them for free. There are currently 31 movies available to stream right now on YouTube, and some of them are good! Others are bad. Very bad. For example, you can now watch Eddie Murphy’s historical flop, The Adventures of Pluto Nash.

10 Creatures We Wanna Ride In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 10 Creatures We Wanna Ride In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

10 Creatures We Wanna Ride In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor CC Share Subtitles Off

English 10 Creatures We Wanna Ride In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As spotted by Gizmodo, WB has randomly been dumping a very odd selection of movies to its YouTube channel with little publicity or marketing. Every few days now since the start of 2025, an older film gets dropped onto the channel for free.

Advertisement

Here’s the full playlist of all 31 movies. And yes, this is real and not some random channel pretending to be associated with WB.

The full list is wild and includes some true stinkers, like the aforementioned Pluto Nash. The 2002 sci-fi comedy starring Eddie Murphy cost over $100 million to make and only earned $7 million at the box office. Ouch. As someone who watched this movie as a kid, I can confirm it’s very bad, boring, unfunny and ugly. But hey, it’s free to watch on YouTube. In fact, here’s Pluto Nash. It’s right below this paragraph. You can watch it now for free. (Assuming its not blocked in your region.)

And here’s the full list of movies currently streaming on YouTube for free.

The 11th Hour

The Accidental Tourist

The Adventures Of Pluto Nash

American Ninja V

The Big Tease

The Bonfire of the Vanities

Chaos Theory

City Heat

Critters 4

Crossing Delancey

Deal of the Century

Deathtrap

December Boys

Dungeons & Dragons

Flight of the Living Dead: Outbreak on a Plane

Hot To Trot

Lionheart

Michael Collins

The Mission

Mr. Nice Guy

Murder in the First

Mutiny on the Bounty

Oh, God!

Price of Glory

Return Of The Living Dead Part II

The Science of Sleep

SubUrbia

True Stories

Waiting for Guffman

The Wind and the Lion

The Year of Living Dangerously

.

