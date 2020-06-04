2K has postponed the release of Borderlands 3's second Takedown “out of respect for what’s going on in the world.” The event was scheduled to launch today but will now be delayed indefinitely. 2K will also be adding an additional $1 million in funding to its 2K Foundations program.
