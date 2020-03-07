2K Games Is The Latest Publisher To Remove Its Games From Nvidia's Streaming Service

Borderlands 3 is just one of many games removed from GeForce Now. Screenshot : 2K Games/ Gearbox

Last month, Nvidia’s game streaming service, GeForce Now, came out of beta officially. And since then numerous publishers have pulled their games from the service. Acviticions Blizzard, Bethesda and Hinterland Games have already pulled titles from the service. Now Nivida confirms 2K Games is also out.



The news came yesterday via a short post on Nvidia’s official forums. “Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today,” explained a representative from Nvida. They also said they would work with 2K games to get the removed games back on the service in the future.

Advertisement

The full list of games requested by 2K Games to be removed from GeForce Now includes titles like Borderlands, Bioshock Infinite, XCOM 2, Civilization V and Mafia III.

GeForce Now first started back in 2013 as a service that allowed players to stream PC games to their Nvidia Shield TV boxes. In 2017, the service expanded to let players stream games to their PC, not unlike what Google Stadia and Microsoft’s XCloud currently offer. The difference with GeForce Now is that players can stream games they already own using the service, which costs $5 a month.

But the list of games that work with GeForce Now is getting smaller and smaller as more publishers remove their games from the streaming service.