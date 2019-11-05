Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
26 Years Later, Here's Another Deleted Scene From The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Luke Plunkett
It didn’t make the cut back in 1993, but if for some reason you felt like seeing even more footage from the disastrous Super Mario Bros. live action movie, here’s your chance.

The team at SMBmovie.com, who have spent years cataloguing and uploading everything you’d ever want to know—and a lot of stuff you wouldn’t—about the film have uploaded another lost scene, one that answers a question some fans have been wondering since the movie’s release.

When the brothers push Koopa into the machine in the Devo chamber, the one that’s able to de-evolve creatures, they’re able to do so when he slips in a puddle of green slime. But...nobody had any idea where that slime came from, since it’s never shown in the movie.

That’s because the scene where the slime is made was cut, and involves a hapless Devo Technician being de-evolved so far he’s turned into primordial slime. So when Dennis Hopper slips, it’s not a puddle of random slime, it’s a puddle of man.

Here’s the scene. Note it’s a little rough, since the VFX work was never finished on it:

