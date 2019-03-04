Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I’ve always wondered why Mario Kart races—in recent years, anyway—have been capped at 12 racers when the hardware could surely handle more. Looking at this madness, it’s probably to preserve everyone’s sanity.



After messing around with Mario Kart Wii for a long time, MrBean35000vr has managed to get a modified version of the game running at 30fps with 24 racers, each of them unique and free to drive around wrecking as much shit as possible.

It’s not ready for public release yet, as there’s still testing to be done, but MrBean35000vr has detailed how he’s got a lot of this working here, with information on how he’s handled item distribution (“23rd/24th receive what 12th would normally get, 21st/22nd get what 11th would, etc”) and the challenges in getting items up and running while maintaining a workable framerate.

The thought of doing this at Baby Park has me sweating.