2015 Was A Simpler Time

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Devin Kraft is an art director and freelance illustrator based in Dallas.
You can see more of Devin’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
DISCUSSION
That Uzumaki one seems kinda... inaccurate. At least from my limited knowledge of a manga I’ve never read. I’m probably missing something but I’ve never heard anyone mention any romance in the story (of which that art here gave me vibes of)