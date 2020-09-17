Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

2015 Was A Simpler Time

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Save
Illustration for article titled 2015 Was A Simpler Time
Illustration: Devin Kraft
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Devin Kraft is an art director and freelance illustrator based in Dallas.

You can see more of Devin’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
G/O Media may get a commission
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
undefined
Illustration: Devin Kraft
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Super Mario Galaxy’s Opening Is Still Terrifying

Let’s Compare Every Xbox Console's Launch Lineup

Hades Is Out Of Early Access Now, And We Love It

Welcome To Cosplay, Kotaku's Website About...Cosplay

DISCUSSION

mr-pkrj
V till I D.I.E

That Uzumaki one seems kinda... inaccurate. At least from my limited knowledge of a manga I’ve never read. I’m probably missing something but I’ve never heard anyone mention any romance in the story (of which that art here gave me vibes of)