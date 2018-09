Blizzard is selling a $200 replica of Genji’s sword, and anyone willing to practice with the blade while everyone else plays Overwatch will at least find it full of techy features.



In addition to looking like the actual in-game weapon (except for the fact this is made of plastic), it also lights up, and has motion-sensing sound effects that include an audio file of “Ryūjin no ken o kurae!” from Genji’s ultimate.

It’s out in December.