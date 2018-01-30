Released by Coleco in 1985, Sectaurs: Warriors of Symbion was a children’s toy line about a planet where giant insects and arachnids roam free and humans mutated with bug DNA wage war over control of a mysterious “ultimate power.” Toys included action figures and giant ride-able spider hand puppets. They were terrifying. Now Zica Toys wants to bring them back.

The original toys were hideous in the best way. Via Sectaurs.com.

Sectaurs might not be the most popular of ‘80s toys, especially considering the figures cost twice as much as the more popular Masters of the Universe line, but it did manage to score a Marvel Comics limited series, so there are fond memories there.

Zica Toys is a company that makes old school action figures new again, and they’ve been teasing this Sectaurs revival for months now, showing off lovely new designs based on the classic series, many of which can be seen on the company’s Facebook page.

The revival plans are sound. Rather than bring back the expensive super-size figures of the past, Zica’s scaling the Sectaurs down to four inches (1/18 scale). There won’t be any riding insects this time around. Just well-articulated, highly detailed insect-people, starting with faction leaders Dargon and General Spidrax.

Advertisement

Zica Toys’ Sectaurs Kickstarter launched yesterday and is on its way to reaching its $40,000 goal. Hopefully they’ll make enough to work out all the bugs.