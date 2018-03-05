GameStop said today that Paul Raines, who served as CEO of the retailer from 2010 to 2017, has died.Jason SchreierToday 10:57amFiled to: gamestopFiled to: gamestopgamestoppaul raines275EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGameStop said today that Paul Raines, who served as CEO of the retailer from 2010 to 2017, has died. He had stepped down from his position in November 2017 due to a brain tumor.About the authorJason SchreierJason SchreierNews editor. My book BLOOD, SWEAT, AND PIXELS, telling the stories behind video games like Uncharted 4, Destiny, and Star Wars 1313, is out NOW. Get it here.EmailTwitterPosts