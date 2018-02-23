Assassin’s Creed Origins’ first expansion accidentally came out a week early. Its newest one, the bigger Curse of the Pharaohs, has been delayed a week to March 13. A new official video shows the mystical expansion, hyping a new city, an elaborate new enemy system and even seven new character skills. Looks impressive.
