Fortnite Battle Royale’s big Season 3 update is here, along with more and better rewards for Battle Cecilia D'AnastasioToday 10:45amFiled to: fortniteFiled to: fortnitefortniteFortnite Battle Royale101EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkFortnite Battle Royale’s big Season 3 update is here, along with more and better rewards for Battle Pass (skydiving trails! back bling!), a hand cannon and some helpful user interface adjustments. About the authorCecilia D'AnastasioCecilia D'AnastasioSenior reporter at KotakuEmailTwitterPostsKeysPGP Key