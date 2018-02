Deepfakes, the subreddit where people were making fake porn using AI tech (some of which involved video game characters) has been shut down. Reddit found it to be in violation of its policy against “involuntary pornography.” Despite rules that prohibit “any person in a state of nudity or engaged in any act of sexual conduct apparently created or posted without their permission,” Deepfakes had been up for more than two months and gained a following of nearly 90,000 subscribers.