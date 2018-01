Hayao Miyazaki’s first animated picture since 2013 will be screened on March 21 at the Ghibli Museum

Hayao Miyazaki’s first animated picture since 2013 will be screened on March 21 at the Ghibli Museum. Titled Boro the Caterpillar, it’s a short film. Miyazaki is currently working on a new feature length animated film as well.Â