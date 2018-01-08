There is still no release date for Assassin’s Creed Origins’ first expansion. It’s just “January,” as Ubisoft reiterated today in a post that also reveals that the publisher is finally going to add Origins’ pricy paid DLC items, released weeks ago, to the rotation of items found in the game’s free Heka Chest lootboxes.
