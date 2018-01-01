The Splinter Cell: Part 2 is the sequel to a 2014 fan film that was very good. Luke PlunkettYesterday 11:58pmFiled to: splinter cellFiled to: splinter cellsplinter cellmovieskotaku core52EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Splinter Cell: Part 2 is the sequel to a 2014 fan film that was very good. This one is also, whaddya know, very good.About the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Contributing Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts