18-Year-old Artist Draws Incredible Portraits On Her Smartphone

Screenshot : ANN News/YouTube

Mejiro, an 18-year-old artist in Japan, was recently featured on the country’s national TV news for art she draws on her smartphone.



“I drew this on my smartphone,” she said, holding up a portrait on her phone. Mejiro doesn’t use a stylus, but her finger as she draws directly on the screen. Her illustration app of choice is Ibis Paint.

The Japanese media has dubbed her a “sumaho gaka” (スマホ画家) or “smartphone artist.”

Obviously, loads of digital artists have drawn on tablets and handsets for years now. Mejiro appears to be attracting national attention due to h er age, and the way she creates. But the most important thing of all is her talent.

She first sketches out the drawing and then puts layer upon layer of color.

Just check out what Mejiro can do on her phone with her finger .

Screenshot : ANN News/YouTube

Incredible.



Screenshot : ANN News/YouTube

For ANN News, she even drew a portrait of one of the anchors (as seen in the thumbnail below) . Watch the clip to see Mejiro in action.



Follow her on Twitter and Instagram for more excellent art.