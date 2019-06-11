E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

The Switch remake of 1993's The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is here at E3, and we’ve capped as much footage of it as we can to show you. It’s beautiful, largely faithful to the source material and just a bit stumbly on the framerate, which they can hopefully smooth out by the game’s September 20 launch.



Kotaku producer Paul Tamayo was at the controls here, experiencing the game for the first time since age five, when he had to settle for watching his brother play it on the Game Boy. Today, he was playing and I watched him. I guess I’m your little brother now, Paul!

The game has some tweaks from the original, according to a Nintendo rep who helped guide us through it. He mentioned that enemies that used to move in straight lines will now move more freely in eight directions. The map now lets you put pins in areas of interest.



We were not able to try out the game’s newest feature, which was described in Nintendo’s E3 press release as follows:

Players can also earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the new Chamber Dungeon.

We’ll have more on Link’s Awakening in the days ahead.