One Image Taken Before Disaster

This week on Snapshots a skateboarding president, a big dog, a sad hug, gruff cowboy closeups, Spider-Man kicking in the air and a photo taken right before tragedy.



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis ( Twitter

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : @RDNA_2 ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @PeteyReilly ( Twitter

A Plague Tale: Innocence Screenshot : @ShutterVP ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Joshc_vp ( Twitter

Days Gone Screenshot : @DragngirleMLP ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @MisthosLiving ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @StefanieMcMaken ( Twitter

The Outer Worlds Screenshot : @CoolBearG ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @DanGrievous ( Twitter

“Hey, clones! What’s this about an order...66? Or maybe 65?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



