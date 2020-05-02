Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

One Image Taken Before Disaster

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsStar WarsPhoto ModeVirtual PhotographyPhotomodeScreenshotsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled One Image Taken Before Disaster

This week on Snapshots a skateboarding president, a big dog, a sad hug, gruff cowboy closeups, Spider-Man kicking in the air and a photo taken right before tragedy.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis (Twitter)
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3
Screenshot: @RDNA_2 (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly (Twitter)
A Plague Tale: Innocence
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Screenshot: @ShutterVP (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp (Twitter)
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @DragngirleMLP (Twitter)
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken (Twitter)
The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds
Screenshot: @CoolBearG (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @DanGrievous (Twitter)

“Hey, clones! What’s this about an order...66? Or maybe 65?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

