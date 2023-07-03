14 Weird Things Diehard Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fans Have To Explain

Tears of the Kingdom is, without doubt, an extraordinary game. It’s possibly one of the best video games ever made, achieves elements and showing off features that other games have strived toward for decades as nonchalant asides. We absolutely love The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

That established, here are 14 things about it that are just downright weird or stupid about it, so in good fun we’re asking if you can try and justify any of these. We’ll be impressed if you can.There are some spoilers here, so proceed with caution.