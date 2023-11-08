Our Picks For Link, Ganon, And More In The Live-Action Zelda Movie

Nintendo announced on November 7 that it has been quietly laboring on the first-ever live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, and fans’ minds detonated with the implications. The movie, which game director Shigeru Miyamoto said has been in the works “for many years now,” is being made alongside former Marvel Studios CEO Avi Arad. Considering the wild success of this year’s Super Mario Movie, Zelda’s casting possibilities know no bounds.

I have few convictions on the matter, though I’d rather we confine Tom Holland to looking tousled and confused in the Spider-verse. I don’t think he knows what the word “androgynous” means, let alone how to serve it. In any case, buckle up. I’m about to take you on a journey of looking at many people who may or may not have veneers.

