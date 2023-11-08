The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom
Our Picks For Link, Ganon, And More In The Live-Action Zelda Movie

Game Tips

Our Picks For Link, Ganon, And More In The Live-Action Zelda Movie

Let’s leave actor Tom Holland to Spider-Man, though

nintendoThe legend of zelda
By
Ashley Bardhan
A statue of Link stands in the middle of a Nintendo store.
Photo: Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images / LightRocket (Getty Images)

Nintendo announced on November 7 that it has been quietly laboring on the first-ever live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, and fans’ minds detonated with the implications. The movie, which game director Shigeru Miyamoto said has been in the works “for many years now,” is being made alongside former Marvel Studios CEO Avi Arad. Considering the wild success of this year’s Super Mario Movie, Zelda’s casting possibilities know no bounds.

Read More: Nintendo Says A Live-Action Zelda Movie Is Coming

I have few convictions on the matter, though I’d rather we confine Tom Holland to looking tousled and confused in the Spider-verse. I don’t think he knows what the word “androgynous” means, let alone how to serve it. In any case, buckle up. I’m about to take you on a journey of looking at many people who may or may not have veneers.

2 / 8

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Link

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Link

Thomas Brodie-Sangster appears on the red carpet.
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)

By far the biggest question is who will play silent, twink-y Zelda protagonist Link, though the same few names keep popping up in fans’ heated debates: Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit), Lucas Till (X-Men), and little baby Tom Holland. I’ve seen some mentions of Pokémon Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, too. (The latter looks too much like he knows about charcuterie, in my opinion.) But nothing piqued my interest other than a casual suggestion of The Crown’s Emma Corrin. If Princess Diana isn’t fit to play a highly mythologized blond, then no one is.

3 / 8

Hunter Schafer as Zelda

Hunter Schafer as Zelda

Hunter Schafer appears on the red carpet.
Photo: Tristar Media (Getty Images)

For Zelda, it’s Euphoria actress Hunter Shafer or bust. She’s a formidable actress, and can really rock a pair of elf ears. Her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, along with Anya Taylor-Joy (the Super Mario Movie’s Princess Peach), and, for reasons I don’t fully understand, notoriously mid Harry Potter lead Emma Watson also seem to be in the running among fans.

4 / 8

Idris Elba as Ganondorf

Idris Elba as Ganondorf

Idris Elba appears on the red carpet.
Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

Idris Elba (who gave an unforgettable villain performance as Macavity in 2019’s CGI monstrosity Cats) is a strong choice for the beefcake antagonist Ganon. But fans seem OK with anyone in the role, as long as their arms are as wide as tree trunks. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight) would also work for them.

5 / 8

Kristen Schaal as Navi

Kristen Schaal as Navi

Kristen Schaal appears on the red carpet.
Photo: Evans Vestal Ward / NBC (Getty Images)

Navi, Link’s luminescent fairy companion in Ocarina of Time, isn’t getting much oxygen amid speculation about the core trio. Nonetheless, comedian Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers) would breathe the right kind of life into the impudent but well-meaning character. I’d also suggest Marcel the Shell co-creator Jenny Slate, or Patti Harrison (Theater Camp), both of whom know how to toe the line between mind-numbingly silly and heartfelt.

6 / 8

Tim Robinson as Tingle

Tim Robinson as Tingle

Tim Robinson points at himself during an interview with Seth Meyers.
Photo: Lloyd Bishop/ NBCU Photo Bank/ NBCUniversal (Getty Images)

I Think You Should Leave co-creator Tim Robinson is an ideal Tingle, another one of the Zelda series’ absurd and beloved recurring minor characters. Jack Black also seems to be a widely approved choice. Though, I think Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani is just hot enough to wear Tingle’s signature Teletubbies bodysuit in a way that would amuse me, but also feel natural.

7 / 8

Matt Berry as Error

Matt Berry as Error

Matt Berry appears on the red carpet.
Photo: Nicholas Hunt (Getty Images)

Fans demand What We Do in the Shadows leading man Matt Berry as meme-worthy Zelda II character Error, whose trademark is being totally unhelpful. So if all the role requires is some knowledge of how to be antisocial, I nominate my Twitter replies as candidates, too.

What’s your dream The Legend of Zelda fancast?

8 / 8