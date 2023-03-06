These 'Cursed' Gaming Sculptures Are Sick In The Best Way

North of the Border is a YouTube channel that creates the most astonishing, often horrendous clay models, depicting scenes or characters from some of your favorite video games. Whether it’s Elden Ring, Breath of the Wild, or Pokémon, the site’s creator, Adam, aims to produce outstandingly realistic models. S ometimes, though, they’re just breathtakingly impressive, although now and again to a degree that they’re officially declared “Cursed.”



North of the Border’s Adam is a deeply talented artist, who isn’t afraid to use his abilities for evil. That’s how you end up with a Pikachu you wouldn’t want to show your children, or a Red M&M that’ll make you yearn for the Maya Rudolph ads.

It’s also very worth noting that these videos are superbly edited and narrated too. Adam is a witty, entertaining narrator of his own creations, making them fun and funny to watch, along with all sorts of little flashed-up gags on the screen. At the same time, the videos are put together in such a way that you’re not sat there staring as a guy smooths a piece of clay over a wireframe for thirty minutes, but also don’t feel disconnected from the process. There are no unreasonable sudden leaps, leaving you suspicious that he nipped off to a 3D printer midway through.

We’ve gone through his back catalogue and picked out our gaming favorites to share with you. If you like them as much as we do, he has a Patreon that’s worth a support. And if you’re wondering who officially declares things cursed, that’s the American Regulation Regarding Grading Horror.