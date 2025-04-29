Yellowjackets' Most Disturbing Moments So Far, Ranked

Ever since the plane crash, Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) was really going through it. First, he lost his leg and had teen Misty (Samantha Hanratty)—who has a giant crush on him—as his nurse. He was surrounded by mostly hormonal teenage girls who were getting into petty fights and conjuring mystical stories about the wilderness controlling them. They also abandoned all sense of morality and ate their teammate.

As the only adult figure in the group, he symbolized the order and authority that the Yellowjackets were slowly abandoning, and it seemed increasingly likely that Ben was going to meet a grisly fate—especially after he refused to participate in eating their frozen former teammate Jackie (Ella Purnell) and escaped from the girls after the cabin burned down. He only rejoins them when Mari (Alexa Barajas) snitches after finding him in the woods. Despite his heartfelt pleas during the trial for allegedly destroying the cabin, the girls turn on their teacher and nearly execute him while he’s blindfolded. When Akilah (Keeya King) has a vision that he is their bridge home, they decide to keep him alive.

Coach Scott’s demise is like something out of a torture-porn movie. Each day, he becomes more and more emaciated, lying unmoving in his own filth; his Achilles tendon is sliced, and his will to live is completely eroded, begging to be mercifully killed. Teen Nat (Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher) finally gives him what he’s been longing for by stabbing him; he dies not with pain or fear, but with a look of pure relief. We may have expected Ben to die eventually, but not in such a slow and excruciating way.