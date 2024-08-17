The Fastest Trains In The World Feel Like Amusement Park Rides

So you like going fast, huh? Well, unfortunately for you, the law says speeding is illegal, and even on a race track, you’ll be lucky to see speeds higher than 150 mph unless you’re in something wildly expensive. The easiest way to get your speed fix would be to ride some of the fastest roller coasters in the world, but what if even the fastest roller coaster in the world isn’t enough to scratch that itch?

The obvious solution is to book a ride on one of the fastest trains in the world. Unfortunately for our U.S. readers (so, like 95 percent of you), the U.S. doesn’t have high-speed rail because that would be communism, so experiencing any of these trains is going to require a little international travel. Then again, who wouldn’t want to see France at nearly 200 mph? And that’s not even the fastest one we found.

Click through to plan your next vacation or just get sad about all the trains the U.S. is missing out on.