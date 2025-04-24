The Very Best Cosplay From WonderCon 2025

The comic, sci-fi and movie convention WonderCon has been running since 1987, an extraordinary 37 years of gathering in various cities of California—currently Anaheim—celebrating the best of nerd culture.

Advertisement

As ever, photographer and filmmaker Mineralblu was there for Kotaku, taking stunning photographs of the best cosplay on the show floor. These galleries provide such an excellent insight into what’s dominating the zeitgeist, and this collection suggests that Elden Ring is finally loosening its grip. Marvel Rivals is represented once again, while Arcane still isn’t going anywhere. And it’s brilliant to see some left-field inclusions, especially Severance and Skeleton Crew.

Take a look at the video below to see even more of the most impressive cosplay from the convention, and then click on to our gallery of 20 of the best.