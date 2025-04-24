Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised
The Very Best Cosplay From WonderCon 2025

Cosplay

The Very Best Cosplay From WonderCon 2025

Our intrepid photographer has been finding the finest fits of the Californian convention

By
John Walker
Three cosplayers from Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku

The comic, sci-fi and movie convention WonderCon has been running since 1987, an extraordinary 37 years of gathering in various cities of California—currently Anaheim—celebrating the best of nerd culture.

As ever, photographer and filmmaker Mineralblu was there for Kotaku, taking stunning photographs of the best cosplay on the show floor. These galleries provide such an excellent insight into what’s dominating the zeitgeist, and this collection suggests that Elden Ring is finally loosening its grip. Marvel Rivals is represented once again, while Arcane still isn’t going anywhere. And it’s brilliant to see some left-field inclusions, especially Severance and Skeleton Crew.

Take a look at the video below to see even more of the most impressive cosplay from the convention, and then click on to our gallery of 20 of the best.

Minerablu
2 / 20

Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
3 / 20

Caitlyn, Arcane

Caitlyn, Arcane

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
4 / 20

Vi, Arcane

Vi, Arcane

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
5 / 20

Viktor, Arcane

Viktor, Arcane

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
6 / 20

Harley Quinns

Harley Quinns

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
7 / 20

Iron Man

Iron Man

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
8 / 20

Maestro Hulk

Maestro Hulk

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
9 / 20

Juri, Street Fighter

Juri, Street Fighter

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
10 / 20

Sub-Zero & Scorpion, Mortal Kombat

Sub-Zero & Scorpion, Mortal Kombat

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
11 / 20

Psylocke, Marvel Rivals

Psylocke, Marvel Rivals

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
12 / 20

Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn

Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
13 / 20

Neel, Star Wars Skeleton Crew

Neel, Star Wars Skeleton Crew

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
14 / 20

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
15 / 20

Helly, Severance

Helly, Severance

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
16 / 20

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
17 / 20

Malice, Marvel Rivals

Malice, Marvel Rivals

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
18 / 20

Magik, Marvel Rivals

Magik, Marvel Rivals

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku
19 / 20

Hordak, Masters of the Universe

Hordak, Masters of the Universe

A cosplayer at Wondercon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku

20 / 20