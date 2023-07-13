The Best And Worst Witcher Season 3 Looks

When the first season of Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher aired back in 2019, there was some highly suspect hair and makeup. The contacts were unnerving, Henry Cavill’s Geralt wig was often a travesty (Jacqui Rathore, who was in charge of styling the wig, reportedly had nightmares about it), and some of the outfits fell too close to the Ren faire side of the fantasy spectrum. But things have changed.

Though The Witcher Season Three is so confusing that Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett thinks it needs a map, and it’s unclear how the series will survive post-Cavill’s departure, there has, at least, been significant improvement in the hair and makeup department this season. The contacts look natural rather than uncanny, they actually hired a Black person to do Black hair, and the costumes at the Aretuza ball are breathtaking. But the costumes, like the show, are inconsistent. There are still wigs that send my eyebrows sky-high and outfits that give me pause.

Here are the best and worst looks from The Witcher Season Three.