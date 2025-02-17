10 Creatures We Wanna Ride In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The 12 Wes Anderson Characters That Made Him An Icon

Entertainment

The 12 Wes Anderson Characters That Made Him An Icon

From his Bottle Rocket beginnings to his Moonrise Kingdom heights, revisit the characters that defined a legendary filmography

By
Keith Nelson Jr
Montage of Wes Anderson's best characters
Graphic: Kotaku

We watch movies for how they momentarily teleport us to worlds where anything can happen and none of it is our responsibility. It’s the characters that are our vehicles down these cinematic roads paved in broken hearts, therapeutic laughs, and unnecessarily life-threatening stunts by Tom Cruise. The greatest characters in cinema history stay with us because they’re so well-written and acted that we can see ourselves having a drink with them, or dating them, or, in the case of most of Wes Anderson’s best characters, we just want to watch them, in all their colorful eccentricity, live in this world.

Anderson is one of the greatest filmmakers ever, and that’s in no small part because he’s created characters we find simultaneously surreal and relatable, even if we don’t understand why. Why do we admire people like Bottle Rocket’s Dignan (Owen Wilson), who refuse to accept reality, even when it’s slapping them in the face? Why do we sometimes cling to a version of ourselves that no longer exists like Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou? Anderson knows why, and he tells us through these unforgettable characters.

Before the acclaimed director releases his 12th film, The Phoenician Scheme, let’s revisit the characters that have defined his legacy and enriched our lives.

11. Dignan (Owen Wilson) in Bottle Rocket (1996)

11. Dignan (Owen Wilson) in Bottle Rocket (1996)

Dignan deep in thought
Image: Sony Pictures

We should all strive for the long-term optimism that Dignan (Owen Wilson), the protagonist of Anderson’s first feature film Bottle Rocket, has in his life’s blueprint. However, we probably shouldn’t base a 75-year plan on stumbling up the underworld ladder of criminality. Still, Dignan’s absurdist exaggeration of relatable human emotions—like the fear of mediocrity and the yearning for purpose—became an Anderson trademark that has endeared his characters to us for decades.

While Dignan isn’t as fleshed out as Anderson’s later characters, the depth of his delusion shifts from comedic to cautionary in the film’s final moments. As he sits in prison, his last words—“They’ll never catch me, man. ‘Cause I’m fucking innocent.”—perfectly encapsulate his unwavering belief in his own fantasy. Even in comedy, Anderson creates characters who can tickle our funny bone while simultaneously breaking our hearts.

10. Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

10. Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Steve Zissou giving orders
Image: Disney

Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) embodies the tragicomic grandeur that defines Wes Anderson’s best characters—a man clinging to his past glory while barely holding his personal life together. His quest to kill the jaguar shark that ate his best friend is less about science and more about proving he still matters, making lines like “What would be the scientific purpose of killing it?” both hilarious and heartbreaking. His slow-motion strut through his boat the Belafonte, set to David Bowie’s “Queen Bitch,” paints him as a man desperate to maintain his legend, even as the world moves on without him.

Yet in the film’s most vulnerable moment, when he finally sees the shark, his whisper—“I wonder if it remembers me”—turns his vengeance into bittersweet acceptance. Murray brings Zissou to life with a perfect balance of deadpan humor and quiet melancholy, delivering every line with the kind of effortless charisma that makes him both absurd and deeply human. Whether he’s sulking in his wetsuit or rallying his dysfunctional crew, Murray’s presence makes Zissou more than just a parody of washed-up adventurers—he makes him unforgettable.

9. Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) in Rushmore (1998)

9. Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) in Rushmore (1998)

Max Fischer teaching
Image: Disney

Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) is the blueprint for so many of Wes Anderson’s best characters—an overconfident dreamer, equal parts genius and disaster, whose ambition far outweighs his ability. He strides through Rushmore as if he owns it, despite being one of the worst students in the school, and his belief in his own brilliance is so unshakable that even when he’s failing, he’s still convinced he’s winning. His line, “I saved Latin. What did you ever do?” perfectly captures the delusional self-importance that makes him both hilarious and strangely inspiring. Like Steve Zissou or M. Gustave after him, Max isn’t just chasing success—he’s crafting his own legend, whether through his impossible aquarium project or his wildly over-the-top Vietnam War play, Heaven and Hell.

But Anderson’s best characters aren’t just cartoons; they’re flawed, deeply human figures hiding real pain beneath their quirks. Max’s heartbreak over Miss Cross (Olivia Williams), his crumbling friendship with Herman Blume (Bill Murray), and his desperation to matter in a world that keeps telling him he doesn’t, make him one of Anderson’s most enduring protagonists. And yet, by the end, as he orchestrates one last grand production—not a play, but a reconciliation—he learns that sometimes the grandest gestures aren’t about proving your worth, but about making peace. As “Ooh La La” by The Faces plays and he takes Miss Cross’s hand for a quiet dance, Max joins the legacy of Anderson’s most unforgettable characters—an outsider, a dreamer, and a legend in his own mind, but one we can’t help but root for.

8. Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) in Asteroid City (2023)

8. Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) in Asteroid City (2023)

Augie Steenbeck looking out quizzically
Image: Universal

Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) might be the most emotionally stranded character Wes Anderson has ever created—an expert at capturing the world through his camera but completely incapable of being present in his own life. When his wife dies, he doesn’t tell his children for three weeks, waiting until they’re quite literally stranded in the middle of nowhere before finally dropping the news with all the warmth of a weather report.

“She’s in the Tupperware,” he says flatly, holding up the ashes as if they’re just another piece of luggage. But Augie’s grief isn’t loud or theatrical—it’s buried so deep beneath his deadpan demeanor that even he doesn’t seem to recognize it. He moves through Asteroid City like a man rehearsing for a role he’s forgotten how to play, leaning on the safety of his routine and keeping everything—his emotions, his children, even himself—at arm’s length.

His moments with Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) offer a glimpse of something raw, something unscripted, particularly their quiet, stunning exchange through the motel window, where she tells him to “just feel it” and he admits, “I don’t know how.” But Augie’s real breaking point comes not in the world of Asteroid City, but in the black-and-white void of the meta-play’s production, when he steps outside of himself entirely and asks the director, “Am I doing it right?” It’s the most vulnerable thing he could possibly say—not just about the performance, but about everything. About grieving. About parenting. About simply existing. And somehow, that single moment—simple, direct, heartbreaking—cements Augie as one of Anderson’s most painfully real characters.

7. Francis Whitman (Owen Wilson) in The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

7. Francis Whitman (Owen Wilson) in The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Francis Whitman figuring himself out
Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Francis Whitman (Owen Wilson) is the kind of guy who hands his brothers laminated itineraries for their own emotional healing, as if a tight schedule and a few sacred temples will magically fix everything that’s broken between them. After nearly dying in a motorcycle accident, he rounds up his estranged brothers for a “spiritual journey” across India, but his idea of enlightenment is less about self-discovery and more about tightly scheduled temple visits and laminated trip plans. “I want us to be completely open with each other,” he declares, before dictating exactly how they should feel and what they should say.

His face, half-covered in bandages, is a perfect visual metaphor for the wounds he refuses to acknowledge. But beneath the forced optimism and suffocating leadership, Francis is drowning in unresolved trauma, haunted by a father who left him nothing but matching luggage and a mother who abandoned them entirely. His breaking point comes in a moment as ridiculous as it is raw—standing on a hilltop, screaming, “Let’s get a drink and talk it over!” as if healing can be scheduled like a pit stop. It’s only when he finally lets go—literally, dropping his father’s suitcases in the film’s final moments—that he begins to understand that some baggage is too heavy to carry forever.

Francis may never find the spiritual awakening he set out for, but in that quiet surrender, he embodies one of Anderson’s most enduring themes—the illusion of control in the face of grief—and cements himself as a pivotal figure in Anderson’s legacy of characters who mask deep emotional wounds with carefully curated exteriors.

6. M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

6. M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

M. Gustave smiling
Image: Fox Searchlight Productions

Ask anyone who ever stayed at the Grand Budapest Hotel, and they’ll tell you the same thing—M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) was the hotel. Like so many of Anderson’s best characters, he is both a figure of control and a man completely out of his depth, clinging to a version of the world that no longer exists. He operates with impeccable charm and rigid etiquette, convinced that poetry, perfume, and perfect manners can hold back the tides of war and betrayal. But beneath the carefully curated exterior lies something deeper—a man terrified of irrelevance, desperate to preserve beauty in a world that seems intent on erasing it.

He fits perfectly in Anderson’s lineage of complicated men, from Royal Tenenbaum’s self-mythologizing to Steve Zissou’s delusional grandiosity—characters who perform their own importance even as their carefully built identities begin to crumble. What makes Gustave unforgettable is not just his refinement but his defiance, the quiet tragedy of someone who refuses to accept that the rules have changed. And yet, through the memory of Zero (Tony Revolori), he lingers—an echo of lost grandeur, as fragile and fleeting as the hotel itself.

5. Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) In The French Dispatch (2021)

5. Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) In The French Dispatch (2021)

Arthur Howitzer Jr looking unimpressed
Image: Searchlight Pictures

No one could create a character like Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) but Wes Anderson. He’s a man of quiet authority, deep sentimentality, and an unshakable devotion to a world that’s slipping away. Howitzer is a figure who holds chaos together with a firm but gentle touch. He enforces a hilariously strict no-crying policy, yet he is the first to see the humanity in the stories his writers bring him, shaping their sprawling eccentricities into something refined.

Beneath his gruff pragmatism lies something deeply sentimental—he’s an editor who truly believes in the beauty of storytelling, even as the paper itself fades into memory. Bill Murray’s performance here is his best in any Anderson movie (he’s been in ten), a masterclass in understated warmth and dry wit, embodying the weary but devoted editor with effortless charm. With just a raised eyebrow, a clipped piece of advice—”Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose”—or a quiet, knowing glance, he gives Howitzer the gruff yet deeply sentimental presence that makes him feel like the soul of the newsroom.

4. Richie Tenenbaum (Luke Wilson) in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

4. Richie Tenenbaum (Luke Wilson) in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Richie Tenenbaum getting ready
Image: Disney

There’s a certain kind of sadness that runs through Wes Anderson’s films—a deep, unspoken melancholy beneath the symmetry and pastel palettes—and no character embodies it more fully than Richie Tenenbaum (Luke Wilson). Among Anderson’s pantheon of emotionally stunted geniuses, misguided visionaries, and lost souls, Richie stands out as perhaps the purest example of quiet, unshakable heartbreak.

Richie barely speaks his pain aloud, instead carrying it in his hunched posture, his constant sunglasses, his resigned half-smiles. He is a man who once had a place in the world—graceful, adored, effortlessly talented—but now drifts outside of it, undone by love he can never fully have and a family he doesn’t know how to reconnect with.

What makes Richie one of Anderson’s greatest creations isn’t just his sadness but his underlying tenderness; he has the softest heart of any of Anderson’s tragic figures, and while others spiral into narcissism or self-indulgence, Richie’s pain is private, restrained, and deeply human. In a world of characters chasing lost potential, he is the one who seems to know, deep down, that it’s already gone—and yet, somehow, he still holds onto the smallest hope that something beautiful remains.

3. Mr. Fox (George Clooney) in Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

3. Mr. Fox (George Clooney) in Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Mr. Fox looking out optimistically
Image: 20th Century Fox

There’s a restless energy to Mr. Fox (George Clooney) that makes him one of Wes Anderson’s most compelling characters—a rogue caught between the wild animal he was born to be and the domesticated family man he’s trying to become. He is, at heart, a creature of impulse, forever chasing the next thrill, whether it’s stealing chickens or outwitting farmers, even as the consequences pile up around him.

What makes him so fascinating isn’t just his charm or cleverness but the underlying insecurity that drives him; he longs to be exceptional, to be remembered, to be more than just another fox scratching out an ordinary existence. And yet, beneath the bravado, there’s an ache of self-awareness—he knows, deep down, that his recklessness puts everything he loves at risk, that his need to prove himself is as much a flaw as it is a gift.

In a world of neatly arranged stop-motion frames, he is a burst of chaos, a contradiction, a character whose triumphs always come with a cost. And yet, like all of Anderson’s best creations, he is impossible not to root for, because no matter how many mistakes he makes, no matter how much he loses, he never stops reaching for something greater—even if it’s just one last, perfectly executed heist.

2. Chief (Bryan Cranston) in Isle of Dogs (2018)

2. Chief (Bryan Cranston) in Isle of Dogs (2018)

Chief looking excited
Image: Searchlight Picutres

It’s almost absurdly funny that the same actor who played Walter White, the ruthless and calculating kingpin of Breaking Bad, can also deliver a deeply heartfelt and compelling performance as a grumpy, stray dog in a Wes Anderson stop-motion film. There’s a rawness to Chief (Bryan Cranston) that sets him apart from the other dogs in Isle of Dogs—a scrappy stray who wears his independence like armor, convinced he’s better off alone.

Unlike the pampered house pets exiled to Trash Island, Chief has never known human affection, and he resents the very idea of servitude. But what makes him one of Wes Anderson’s best characters isn’t just his toughness or his bite—it’s the slow, reluctant unraveling of his defenses. Beneath the gruff exterior, there’s a deep, unspoken longing to belong, a flicker of uncertainty that grows as he bonds with Atari, the boy who sees past his snarls to something gentler underneath.

His transformation—from a cynical loner to a loyal protector—is one of Anderson’s most quietly affecting arcs, proving that even the most hardened creatures can find their place in the world. And in a film filled with symmetrical beauty and precision, Chief remains a glorious contradiction: a creature of instinct wrestling with the unfamiliar weight of love.

1. Sam & Suzy (Jared Gilman & Kara Hayward) in Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

1. Sam & Suzy (Jared Gilman & Kara Hayward) in Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Sam (left) and Suzy (right) sitting together
Image: Focus Features

It may be hard to accept that Wes Anderson, a filmmaker known for his intricately damaged adults—men burdened by lost love, fathers drowning in regret—crafted his most affecting characters in two 12-year-olds who run away from home with a cat, a suitcase, and a record player. But, it’s true. Sam and Suzy (Jared Gilman & Kara Hayward) in Moonrise Kingdom aren’t just kids playing house; they’re two souls who, despite their age, understand each other in a way the adults around them never could.

Sam, an orphan and outcast among his peers, is pragmatic and fiercely loyal, while Suzy, with her sharp gaze and stolen library books, carries the quiet rage of someone who feels fundamentally unseen. Together, they create a world of their own, a secret island refuge where they can exist without judgment. But what makes them Anderson’s best characters isn’t just their rebellious adventure—it’s the earnestness of their love, the way they approach life with the sincerity that only children can.

In a world of emotionally stunted grown-ups, Sam and Suzy are the only ones brave enough to demand something more: a life where they are understood, where they belong. And that’s what makes their story, despite its pastel whimsy, the most profoundly human one Anderson has ever told.

