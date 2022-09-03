Some might say the best way to predict the weather is to look out your window, but thanks to modern-day technology like The Weather Channel, we can check the weather with ease while listening to bomb-ass music that sounds ripped right out of a Japanese RPG soundtrack.

A viral post made the rounds on Twitter this week showcasing a very “JRPG sounding” track from the Weather Channel. Don’t believe me? Listen to this storm alert track and tell me it doesn’t sound like a Final Fantasy song. As Motherboard’s senior Janus Rose so eloquently put it, “it’s giving Jenova.”

Turns out, aside from playing instrumentals of famous songs like Sublime’s “What I’ve Got” and good ‘ol C hristian bible jams like “ Silent Night,” the Weather Channel has been bumping a plethora of legit JRPG-sounding tunes for viewers’ listening slash weather-appraising pleasure.



With the help from The Weather Channel Classics, a website that compiles info on Weather Channel music selections dating all the way back to 1983, I’ll be composing a little slideshow forecast of my own of the 10 most JRPG-sounding songs from The Weather Channel.

