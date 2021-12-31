We’re closing out the year with a little bit of advice, some utility, and maybe even some mirth. In this line of work, we try out a ton of products, some of which you read about on this very site. Not all of them, though. Sometimes, the things that make the biggest impact on our lives are items that don’t get an official review, or things that we never quite find the time to write about. Or maybe we did write about it, and we want to take this opportunity to reiterate just how rad that thing really is, outside all the initial hype and after all the dust has settled.
These are our favorite products that we bought or otherwise acquired in 2021. The only rule we agreed on going in is that the items we pick can’t be major consoles or software. Otherwise, anything goes!