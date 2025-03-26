12 Of The Biggest Choices We've Agonized Over In Games

You know how it’s weird that we ask high school students to pick a career track and dedicate years of their lives to it in higher education, just hoping it all works out for them down the road? Picking your starter Pokémon is kind of like that. Yeah, you might gravitate toward one little guy or another based on whether or not you think they’re cute or cool, but if you don’t know what their final forms look like or what challenges await you throughout the game, you might have set yourself up for a bad time. What if you don’t like your starter’s final form? How likely is it that your starter will have bad match-ups in the early game and you may struggle to make any real progress for several hours? There are so many unknowns when picking your first friend, and you might not know if you’ll regret it until it’s too late. That’s a lot of pressure to put on a 10-year-old trainer.