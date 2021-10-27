With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time for us to immerse ourselves in the signature styles of video gaming’s greatest and most fashionable goths, as well as those whose fashion sense makes them goth-adjacent.

My guiding philosophy in assembling this tier list was choosing and ranking characters based not just on who fit the aesthetic through general mood and fashion sensibilities alone, but whose outfits serve a higher purpose for the characters that wear them. Characters on the lower tiers simply wear the clothes, while characters higher up exude “big goth energy,” sporting clothes that have become an integral part of their personality. There are just too many characters here for us to give each one a little time in the spotlight, so for this slideshow, I’ve selected a few from each tier that I think are emblematic of what that tier brings to the table. Let’s get started, gamers.