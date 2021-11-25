By my own rough count, the Halo series has seen some 150 or so multiplayer maps over the course of its two decades. Many of these are good. Some are great. And of course, some are terrible. For this list, I and my fellow Kotaku Halo fans tried to narrow this extensive field down to what we consider to be the top 15 maps across all the games. All, at least, except for the just-launched Halo Infinite: It’s too new and we need more time to really get a feel for those maps.

We’re also sticking to only official maps. I know there are some amazing community creations built using various versions of Forge or PC mods, but opening up our list to all of those would have made an already-challenging task even harder. Oh, and this list is in no particular order!



With that out of the way, here are Kotaku’s top 15 Halo maps from across the series.