The Creepiest Toys In Movies To Prepare You For The Monkey

Whether you’re a kid or an adult young at heart, toys are one of life’s purest joys. Horror and fantasy movies pose a dark idea: What if thoes stuffed animals, Barbie dolls, blocks, or race cars, were scary instead of fun?

These cinematic nightmares feature dolls that wield knives and board games where a roll of the dice seals your deadly fate. These toys can be possessed, mutated, or maybe they were made that way to begin with. On some level, the toys that gave our childhoods joy doing acts that would disturb even the most twisted of adults thrills us.

With the murderous wind-up monkey toy of The Monkey likely joining the pantheon of toy killers when the movie releases on February 21, here’s a list of movies that turn playtime into a nightmare. And the toys you wish you’d never opened.