Back 4 Blood is a lot like Left 4 Dead. Both games feature first-person shootin’, online co-op action, and tons of zombies. Even the names are very similar! These similarities are completely by design as Turtle Rock Studios, the devs behind Back 4 Blood, are the same folks who developed the original Left 4 Dead with support from Valve. While Valve is busy creating a handheld console, Turtle Rock has decided to make a new Left 4 Dead game even if they don’t own the franchise or IP anymore.

So, that’s how you end up with a game that is a lot like Left 4 Dead, even down to safe rooms plastered with notes and graffiti, not all of which feel quite like the desperate scrawls of zombie apocalypse survivors. I’ve been playing the Back 4 Blood beta over the last few days and have taken the time to screenshot as many of these notes and messages as I could find. The beta is only a select slice of the full game, so I expect there will be even more messages to find once Back 4 Blood comes out this October.



But for now, here are some of the sticky notes, messages, and spray-painted communications I’ve spotted after playing Back 4 Blood’s beta on PS5.